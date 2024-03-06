FOSTERING RELATIONSHIPS & HIGHLIGHTING TRENDS IN HPC WITHIN THE ENERGY INDUSTRY
The 17th annual Energy High Performance Computing Conference, hosted annually at Rice University by the Ken Kennedy Institute, is the premier meeting place for the energy industry to engage in conversations about challenges and opportunities in high performance computing, computational science and engineering, machine learning, and data science.
Attended by 500 leaders and experts from the energy industry, academia, national labs, and IT industry, this is a unique opportunity for key stakeholders to engage and network to help advance HPC in the energy industry. The agenda for the conference includes invited speakers, a technical program, birds of a feather sessions, an exhibit hall, networking receptions, poster presentations, and post-conference workshops. Technical themes for conference sessions are developed based on current challenges and the diversity and strengths of the abstracts received.
This conference has become the key venue for industry professionals, planners and practitioners alike. This is a forum for taking the pulse of industry needs and discussing challenges, opportunities, and new development at the interface of the energy industry, the IT industry, and the academic and research community.
Sign up for our HPC mailing list to receive program updates.
2024 CONFERENCE INFO
Conference Dates: Tuesday, March 5 – Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Add-On Workshop Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024
Venue: BioScience Research Collaborative (BRC) at Rice University
6500 Main Street, Houston, TX 77030
Registration: Now Open!
NETWORKING OPPORTUNITIES
Tuesday's Sponsor Networking Reception will include a specialty wine, cheese, and appetizer selection to complete an evening of connecting with fellow conference attendees and meeting our #EHPC sponsors.
The following day will wrap up the Energy HPC Conference with a Poster Networking Reception to showcase exciting research happening in the field by the future leaders in high performance computing.
Specialty coffee will be provided all day Tuesday–Wednesday in the exhibit hall for attendees, and afternoon snack breaks will feature a popsicle bar and donut wall through the generous support of our sponsors. The coffee bar is sponsored by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. with Dell Technologies, and Tuesday afternoon's break is sponsored by Supermicro with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.