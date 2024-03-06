top of page
ENERGY HPC CONFERENCE

MARCH 5–7, 2024

BRC AT RICE UNIVERSITY | HOUSTON, TX

2023 ENERGY HPC
CONFERENCE

FORMERLY THE OG-HPC CONFERENCE

FEBRUARY 28 - MARCH 2, 2023 | HOUSTON, TX

ABOUT
FOSTERING RELATIONSHIPS & HIGHLIGHTING TRENDS IN HPC WITHIN THE ENERGY INDUSTRY

The 17th annual Energy High Performance Computing Conference, hosted annually at Rice University by the Ken Kennedy Institute, is the premier meeting place for the energy industry to engage in conversations about challenges and opportunities in high performance computing, computational science and engineering, machine learning, and data science.  

 

Attended by 500 leaders and experts from the energy industry, academia, national labs, and IT industry, this is a unique opportunity for key stakeholders to engage and network to help advance HPC in the energy industry. The agenda for the conference includes invited speakers, a technical program, birds of a feather sessions, an exhibit hall, networking receptions, poster presentations, and post-conference workshops. Technical themes for conference sessions are developed based on current challenges and the diversity and strengths of the abstracts received.  

 

This conference has become the key venue for industry professionals, planners and practitioners alike. This is a forum for taking the pulse of industry needs and discussing challenges, opportunities, and new development at the interface of the energy industry, the IT industry, and the academic and research community.

 

2024 CONFERENCE INFO

Conference Dates: Tuesday, March 5 – Wednesday, March 6, 2024

 

Add-On Workshop Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Venue: BioScience Research Collaborative (BRC) at Rice University

6500 Main Street, Houston, TX 77030

Registration: Now Open!

 

NETWORKING OPPORTUNITIES

Tuesday's Sponsor Networking Reception will include a specialty wine, cheese, and appetizer selection to complete an evening of connecting with fellow conference attendees and meeting our #EHPC sponsors.

The following day will wrap up the Energy HPC Conference with a Poster Networking Reception to showcase exciting research happening in the field by the future leaders in high performance computing.

Specialty coffee will be provided all day TuesdayWednesday in the exhibit hall for attendees, and afternoon snack breaks will feature a popsicle bar and donut wall through the generous support of our sponsors. The coffee bar is sponsored by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. with Dell Technologies, and Tuesday afternoon's break is sponsored by Supermicro with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 

 

 

SPEAKERS

INVITED SPEAKERS

David Baldwin, MBA
HPC and Technical
Infrastructure Renewal and Strategy Manager, Shell

Kirk Bresniker
Chief Architect and HPE Fellow/VP, Hewlett Packard Labs

Christy Cardenas, CPA
Managing Partner,
Grit Ventures;
Founder, Grit Labs
 

Mike Heroux, PhD
Senior Scientist,
Sandia National Laboratories; Director of Software
Technologies, US DOE
Exascale Computing Project

Detlef Hohl, PhD
Chief Scientist for Computation
and Data Science, Shell

Anastasios Kyrillidis, PhD
Noah Harding Assistant Professor of Computer Science,
Rice University

Alex Loddoch, PhD
Chevron Fellow,
Chevron

David Martin, MS
Manager of Industry Partnerships
and Outreach, Co-Executive Director of ECP Industry Council, Argonne National Laboratory

Nefeli Moridis, PhD
Head of Subsurface,
Global Energy Team, NVIDIA

Keshav Pingali, ScD
W.A."Tex" Moncrief Chair of Computing; Professor of
Computer Science, The University
of Texas at Austin

Ramamoorthy Ramesh, PhD
Executive Vice President for Research; Professor of Materials Science and Nanoengineering; Professor of Physics and Astronomy,
Rice University

Dan Stanzione, PhD
Executive Director, Texas
Advanced Computing Center (TACC); Associate Vice President
for Research, The University of
Texas at Austin

Tao Sun, PhD
Senior Principal Geologist
and Chevron Fellow,
Geology Department,
Chevron Technical Center

Suzy Tichenor
Director of Industrial
Partnerships Program, Computing
and Computational Sciences,
Oak Ridge National Laboratory

SPONSORS
