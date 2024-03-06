FOSTERING RELATIONSHIPS & HIGHLIGHTING TRENDS IN HPC WITHIN THE ENERGY INDUSTRY

The 17th annual Energy High Performance Computing Conference, hosted annually at Rice University by the Ken Kennedy Institute, is the premier meeting place for the energy industry to engage in conversations about challenges and opportunities in high performance computing, computational science and engineering, machine learning, and data science.

Attended by 500 leaders and experts from the energy industry, academia, national labs, and IT industry, this is a unique opportunity for key stakeholders to engage and network to help advance HPC in the energy industry. The agenda for the conference includes invited speakers, a technical program, birds of a feather sessions, an exhibit hall, networking receptions, poster presentations, and post-conference workshops. Technical themes for conference sessions are developed based on current challenges and the diversity and strengths of the abstracts received.

This conference has become the key venue for industry professionals, planners and practitioners alike. This is a forum for taking the pulse of industry needs and discussing challenges, opportunities, and new development at the interface of the energy industry, the IT industry, and the academic and research community.

Sign up for our HPC mailing list to receive program updates.